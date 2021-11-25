Insiders who placed huge bets on 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) earlier this year would be disappointed with the 6.9% drop

The recent price decline of 6.9% in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FDMT) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$2.4m worth of shares at an average price of US$23.00 in the past 12 months. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$2.3m which is not ideal.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman John Milligan for US$2.3m worth of shares, at about US$23.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$22.49. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

4D Molecular Therapeutics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:FDMT Insider Trading Volume November 25th 2021

Does 4D Molecular Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that 4D Molecular Therapeutics insiders own 9.6% of the company, worth about US$69m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About 4D Molecular Therapeutics Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think 4D Molecular Therapeutics insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in 4D Molecular Therapeutics.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

