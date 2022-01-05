Insiders who bought Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) last year must be regretting not buying more as market cap hits US$31b

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 3.1% resulting in a US$921m addition to the company’s market value. As a result, their original purchase of US$386k worth of stock is now worth US$411k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Weyerhaeuser

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Senior VP & CFO Nancy Loewe for US$386k worth of shares, at about US$38.56 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$41.09 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Weyerhaeuser insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Nancy Loewe.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:WY Insider Trading Volume January 5th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Weyerhaeuser insiders own about US$68m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Weyerhaeuser Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Weyerhaeuser shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Weyerhaeuser and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Weyerhaeuser is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

