Insiders who bought this year lost US$49k as Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) sheds US$49m in value

Insiders who bought US$128k worth of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:SUNL) stock at an average buy price of US$4.27 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 18% decrease in the stock. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$79k, which is not great.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director Matthew Potere bought US$86k worth of shares at a price of US$4.31 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$2.63. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Sunlight Financial Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:SUNL Insider Trading Volume September 27th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 5.0% of Sunlight Financial Holdings shares, worth about US$18m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Sunlight Financial Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Sunlight Financial Holdings shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Sunlight Financial Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Sunlight Financial Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

