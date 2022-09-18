Insiders who bought this year lost US$178k as Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) sheds US$6.1m in value

The recent 10.0% drop in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SNSE) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$250k worth of stock at an average buy price of US$6.24 over the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$72k, which is not great.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sensei Biotherapeutics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Thomas Ricks bought US$250k worth of shares at a price of US$6.62 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.80). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Thomas Ricks was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGM:SNSE Insider Trading Volume September 18th 2022

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership Of Sensei Biotherapeutics

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Sensei Biotherapeutics insiders own 1.6% of the company, worth about US$859k. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Sensei Biotherapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Sensei Biotherapeutics shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Sensei Biotherapeutics. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Sensei Biotherapeutics (including 2 which can't be ignored).

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.