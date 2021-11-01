Insiders who bought this year lost US$161k as Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) sheds US$508k in value

Insiders who bought US$310k worth of Brickell Biotech, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BBI) stock at an average buy price of US$0.83 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 24% decrease in the stock. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$148k which is not ideal.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Brickell Biotech Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Co-Founder & Chairman of the Board Reginald Hardy made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$134k worth of shares at a price of US$0.67 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$0.40. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Brickell Biotech insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around US$0.83. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, Brickell Biotech insiders have about 1.1% of the stock, worth approximately US$497k. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Brickell Biotech Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Brickell Biotech shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Brickell Biotech insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Brickell Biotech. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Brickell Biotech has 6 warning signs (3 make us uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

