Insiders who bought stock earlier this year lose -US$56k as BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) drops to US$751m

The recent price decline of 8.1% in BrightView Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:BV) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$145k worth of shares at an average price of US$13.18 in the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$89k, which is not what they expected.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BrightView Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President of Development Services & Landscape Development Thomas Donnelly for US$86k worth of shares, at about US$14.37 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$8.07 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Thomas Donnelly was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Thomas Donnelly purchased 11.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$13.18. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:BV Insider Trading Volume September 26th 2022

Insider Ownership Of BrightView Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that BrightView Holdings insiders own 4.7% of the company, worth about US$35m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BrightView Holdings Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no BrightView Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think BrightView Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for BrightView Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

