Insiders who bought PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) stock in the last 12 months recover some losses, but still down US$38k

Insiders who bought US$98k worth of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 8.4% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$38k since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PENN Entertainment

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Jane Scaccetti bought US$98k worth of shares at a price of US$49.71 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$30.43 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Jane Scaccetti was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of PENN Entertainment

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that PENN Entertainment insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about US$89m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The PENN Entertainment Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no PENN Entertainment insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in PENN Entertainment and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing PENN Entertainment. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with PENN Entertainment and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

