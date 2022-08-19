Insiders who bought LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) last year must be regretting not buying more as market cap hits US$19b

Last week, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 3.7% last week, resulting in a US$656m increase in the company's market worth. Put another way, the original US$249k acquisition is now worth US$408k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LPL Financial Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director William Glavin bought US$249k worth of shares at a price of US$142 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$232. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:LPLA Insider Trading Volume August 19th 2022

Does LPL Financial Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. LPL Financial Holdings insiders own 0.8% of the company, currently worth about US$144m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At LPL Financial Holdings Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no LPL Financial Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like LPL Financial Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with LPL Financial Holdings and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

