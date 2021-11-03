Insiders who bought into Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) earlier this year might wish they'd invested more as stock gained 7.3%

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 7.3%, resulting in a US$329m rise in the company's market capitalisation. Put another way, the original US$500k acquisition is now worth US$614k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Univar Solutions

The Independent Chairman Christopher Pappas made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$205k worth of shares at a price of US$20.45 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$27.93), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Christopher Pappas bought a total of 22.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$22.72. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:UNVR Insider Trading Volume November 3rd 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Univar Solutions insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$44m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Univar Solutions Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Univar Solutions we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Univar Solutions and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

