Insiders who bought into SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) earlier this year might wish they'd invested more as stock gained 11%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 11% resulting in a US$3.5m addition to the company’s market value. As a result, their original purchase of US$270k worth of stock is now worth US$339k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SurgePays

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director David May for US$180k worth of shares, at about US$2.06 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$3.04. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While SurgePays insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$2.42 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:SURG Insider Trading Volume January 24th 2022

Insiders at SurgePays Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at SurgePays. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$191k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. SurgePays insiders own 43% of the company, currently worth about US$16m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The SurgePays Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about SurgePays. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 6 warning signs for SurgePays (3 are a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

