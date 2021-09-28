Insiders who bought into MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) earlier this year might wish they'd invested more as stock gained 7.1%

Insiders who bought MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by US$80m as a result of the stock's 7.1% gain over the same period. In other words, the original US$171k purchase is now worth US$309k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

MannKind Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Commercial Officer Alejandro Galindo for US$100k worth of shares, at about US$2.89 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$4.80. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months MannKind insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:MNKD Insider Trading Volume September 28th 2021

MannKind Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at MannKind. Insiders purchased US$46k worth of shares in that period. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does MannKind Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. MannKind insiders own about US$14m worth of shares. That equates to 1.2% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MannKind Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in MannKind and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for MannKind you should be aware of, and 1 of these doesn't sit too well with us.

