Insiders who bought into First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) earlier this year might wish they'd invested more as stock gained 34%

Last week, First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 34% last week, resulting in a US$2.7b increase in the company's market worth. In other words, the original US$188k purchase is now worth US$249k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Solar

The insider Farhad Ebrahimi made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$188k worth of shares at a price of US$75.00 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$99.49. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:FSLR Insider Trading Volume August 2nd 2022

Insiders At First Solar Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, First Solar insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. insider Farhad Ebrahimi spent US$188k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. First Solar insiders own 11% of the company, currently worth about US$1.1b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About First Solar Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about First Solar. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - First Solar has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

