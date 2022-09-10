Insiders who bought into Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) earlier this year might wish they'd invested more as stock gained 3.4%

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 3.4% resulting in a US$387m addition to the company’s market value. As a result, the stock they originally bought for US$74k is now worth US$89k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Erie Indemnity

The Independent Chairman of the Board Thomas Hagen made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$74k worth of shares at a price of US$185 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$223. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:ERIE Insider Trading Volume September 10th 2022

Does Erie Indemnity Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Erie Indemnity insiders own about US$4.2b worth of shares (which is 41% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Erie Indemnity Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Erie Indemnity insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Erie Indemnity insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Erie Indemnity. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Erie Indemnity you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

