Insiders who bought into CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) earlier this year might wish they'd invested more as stock gained 7.6%

Last week, CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 7.6% last week, resulting in a US$54m increase in the company's market worth. As a result, their original purchase of US$107k worth of stock is now worth US$111k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CrossFirst Bankshares

In fact, the recent purchase by Benjamin Clouse was the biggest purchase of CrossFirst Bankshares shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$14.96. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Benjamin Clouse.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CFB Insider Trading Volume November 4th 2021

Insider Ownership of CrossFirst Bankshares

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that CrossFirst Bankshares insiders own 5.9% of the company, worth about US$45m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CrossFirst Bankshares Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in CrossFirst Bankshares shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for CrossFirst Bankshares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

