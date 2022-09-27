Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional US$40k as Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) drops to US$304m

The recent 18% drop in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc.'s (NYSE:AOMR) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$213k worth of stock at an average buy price of US$15.08 over the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$172k, which is not what they expected.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Angel Oak Mortgage

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Jonathan Morgan bought US$66k worth of shares at a price of US$16.40 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$12.21. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Angel Oak Mortgage insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:AOMR Insider Trading Volume September 27th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Angel Oak Mortgage

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Angel Oak Mortgage insiders own about US$6.7m worth of shares (which is 2.2% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Angel Oak Mortgage Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Angel Oak Mortgage insiders bought more shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Angel Oak Mortgage and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

