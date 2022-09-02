Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional US$21k as Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) drops to US$1.5b

The recent price decline of 8.6% in Ready Capital Corporation's (NYSE:RC) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$110k worth of shares at an average price of US$15.74 in the past 12 months. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$89k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ready Capital

In fact, the recent sale by Andrew Ahlborn was the biggest sale of Ready Capital shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$12.77. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 7.00k shares worth US$110k. But insiders sold 4.50k shares worth US$62k. In total, Ready Capital insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:RC Insider Trading Volume September 2nd 2022

Ready Capital is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders At Ready Capital Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Ready Capital. In total, CFO & Secretary Andrew Ahlborn dumped US$62k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.0% of Ready Capital shares, worth about US$15m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ready Capital Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. But we take heart from prior transactions. And insiders do own shares. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Ready Capital (2 are concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.