Insiders who bought iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) stock in the last 12 months recover some losses, but still down US$11k

Insiders who bought US$51k worth of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 16% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$11k since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At iMedia Brands

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman of the Board & Lead Independent Director Landel Hobbs bought US$51k worth of shares at a price of US$7.34 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$5.78). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Landel Hobbs was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:IMBI Insider Trading Volume January 5th 2022

Does iMedia Brands Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that iMedia Brands insiders own 6.0% of the company, worth about US$7.4m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At iMedia Brands Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that iMedia Brands insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in iMedia Brands.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

