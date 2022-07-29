Insiders who bought Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) last year must be regretting not buying more as market cap hits US$4.1b

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 3.7% resulting in a US$146m addition to the company’s market value. In other words, the original US$344k purchase is now worth US$420k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Beacon Roofing Supply

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Julian Francis bought US$245k worth of shares at a price of US$48.90 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$59.59. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 7.05k shares worth US$344k. But they sold 2.30k shares for US$143k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Beacon Roofing Supply insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:BECN Insider Trading Volume July 29th 2022

Insiders At Beacon Roofing Supply Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Beacon Roofing Supply. In total, insider James Gosa dumped US$143k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Beacon Roofing Supply insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$29m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Beacon Roofing Supply Tell Us?

An insider sold Beacon Roofing Supply shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Beacon Roofing Supply has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

