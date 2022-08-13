Insiders who bought AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) last year must be regretting not buying more as market cap hits US$1.2b

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 11%, resulting in a US$113m rise in the company's market capitalisation. As a result, their original purchase of US$212k worth of stock is now worth US$233k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AZZ

In fact, the recent purchase by Thomas Ferguson was the biggest purchase of AZZ shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$46.64. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Thomas Ferguson was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AZZ Insider Trading Volume August 13th 2022

Does AZZ Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.4% of AZZ shares, worth about US$28m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AZZ Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in AZZ shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of AZZ.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

