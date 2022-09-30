Insiders who bought 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) stock in the last 12 months recover some losses, but still down US$16k

Insiders who purchased US$51k worth of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 7.2% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at US$16k since the time of purchase.

23andMe Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Evan Lovell for US$51k worth of shares, at about US$4.41 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$2.99 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Evan Lovell.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:ME Insider Trading Volume September 30th 2022

23andMe Holding Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw some 23andMe Holding insider selling. Chief Therapeutics Officer Kenneth Hillan only netted US$32k selling shares, in that period. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn't bother us.

Does 23andMe Holding Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. 23andMe Holding insiders own 23% of the company, currently worth about US$308m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The 23andMe Holding Insider Transactions Indicate?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like 23andMe Holding insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with 23andMe Holding (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

