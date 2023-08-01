Insiders Were Right: WWD Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) touched a new 52-week high of $133.15/share. That's a 67.93% rise, or $53.86 per share from the 52-week low of $79.29 set back on 09/29/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased WWD stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, WWD has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/07/2023 Rajeev Bhalla Director 484 $103.06 $49,878.62 02/24/2023 Charles P. Blankenship CEO and President 500 $97.61 $48,805.00 05/08/2023 Rajeev Bhalla Director 461 $108.23 $49,894.03

The chart below shows where WWD has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, WWD shares are changing hands at $130.18/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

