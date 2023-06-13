Insiders Were Right: PLAY Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) touched a new 52-week high of $46.35/share. That's a 56.59% rise, or $16.75 per share from the 52-week low of $29.60 set back on 07/13/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased PLAY stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.
Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, PLAY has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/12/2022
|Path Capital Partners LP Hill
|287,961
|$34.66
|$9,979,457.97
|12/12/2022
|Path D. Fund LP Hill
|287,961
|$34.66
|$9,979,457.97
|12/15/2022
|Antonio Pineiro
|SVP, Chief Int'l Dev Ofc
|2,000
|$35.08
|$70,150.00
|12/16/2022
|Path Capital Partners LP Hill
|353,500
|$34.28
|$12,116,728.80
|12/16/2022
|Path D. Fund LP Hill
|353,500
|$34.28
|$12,116,728.80
|12/21/2022
|Path Capital Partners LP Hill
|535,000
|$33.51
|$17,926,879.50
|12/21/2022
|Path D. Fund LP Hill
|535,000
|$33.51
|$17,926,879.50
|12/27/2022
|Path D. Fund LP Hill
|410,202
|$34.74
|$14,249,848.36
|12/27/2022
|Path Capital Partners LP Hill
|410,202
|$34.74
|$14,249,848.36
|12/30/2022
|Path D. Fund LP Hill
|214,588
|$34.93
|$7,495,676.61
|12/30/2022
|Path Capital Partners LP Hill
|214,588
|$34.93
|$7,495,676.61
|01/11/2023
|Ashley Zickefoose
|SVP, Chief Marketing Officer
|3,600
|$41.58
|$149,684.40
|01/11/2023
|Randall L. Jones
|VP Accounting and Controller
|1,235
|$40.81
|$50,396.64
|01/13/2023
|Antonio Pineiro
|SVP, Chief Int'l Dev Ofc
|3,000
|$42.54
|$127,632.00
|04/13/2023
|Antonio Pineiro
|SVP, Chief Int'l Dev Ofc
|500
|$34.90
|$17,450.00
The chart below shows where PLAY has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.
In afternoon trading on Tuesday, PLAY shares are changing hands at $45.99/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.
Also see: AOSL Stock Predictions
MEAS Insider Buying
GNK market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.