Insiders Were Right: PLAY Makes New 52-Week High

June 13, 2023 — 01:05 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) touched a new 52-week high of $46.35/share. That's a 56.59% rise, or $16.75 per share from the 52-week low of $29.60 set back on 07/13/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased PLAY stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, PLAY has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/12/2022 Path Capital Partners LP Hill 287,961 $34.66 $9,979,457.97
12/12/2022 Path D. Fund LP Hill 287,961 $34.66 $9,979,457.97
12/15/2022 Antonio Pineiro SVP, Chief Int'l Dev Ofc 2,000 $35.08 $70,150.00
12/16/2022 Path Capital Partners LP Hill 353,500 $34.28 $12,116,728.80
12/16/2022 Path D. Fund LP Hill 353,500 $34.28 $12,116,728.80
12/21/2022 Path Capital Partners LP Hill 535,000 $33.51 $17,926,879.50
12/21/2022 Path D. Fund LP Hill 535,000 $33.51 $17,926,879.50
12/27/2022 Path D. Fund LP Hill 410,202 $34.74 $14,249,848.36
12/27/2022 Path Capital Partners LP Hill 410,202 $34.74 $14,249,848.36
12/30/2022 Path D. Fund LP Hill 214,588 $34.93 $7,495,676.61
12/30/2022 Path Capital Partners LP Hill 214,588 $34.93 $7,495,676.61
01/11/2023 Ashley Zickefoose SVP, Chief Marketing Officer 3,600 $41.58 $149,684.40
01/11/2023 Randall L. Jones VP Accounting and Controller 1,235 $40.81 $50,396.64
01/13/2023 Antonio Pineiro SVP, Chief Int'l Dev Ofc 3,000 $42.54 $127,632.00
04/13/2023 Antonio Pineiro SVP, Chief Int'l Dev Ofc 500 $34.90 $17,450.00

The chart below shows where PLAY has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, PLAY shares are changing hands at $45.99/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

