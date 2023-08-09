Insiders Were Right: CION Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cion Investment Corporation (Symbol: CION) touched a new 52-week high of $11.65/share. That's a 44.18% rise, or $3.57 per share from the 52-week low of $8.08 set back on 09/29/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased CION stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, CION has seen 8 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/12/2023 Robert A. Breakstone Director 2,395 $9.33 $22,345.35 05/12/2023 Eric A. Pinero Chief Legal Officer 1,070 $9.42 $10,079.40 05/15/2023 Stephen Roman CCO & Secretary 1,100 $9.26 $10,186.00 05/15/2023 Aron I. Schwartz Director 2,000 $9.25 $18,500.00 05/19/2023 Michael A. Reisner Co-Chairman & Co-CEO 500 $9.78 $4,890.00 05/22/2023 Catherine Choi Director 2,000 $9.92 $19,840.00 05/26/2023 Gregg A. Bresner President & CIO 4,000 $9.88 $39,520.00 06/01/2023 Gregg A. Bresner President & CIO 2,000 $9.45 $18,900.00 06/01/2023 Keith S. Franz CFO & Treasurer 15,715 $9.52 $149,606.80

The chart below shows where CION has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, CION shares are changing hands at $11.57/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

