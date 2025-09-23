Insiders Were Right: SONO Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO) touched a new 52-week high of $15.95/share. That's a 109.32% rise, or $8.33 per share from the 52-week low of $7.62 set back on 04/16/2025. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased SONO stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, SONO has seen 4 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/07/2025 Coliseum Capital Management, LLC 209,663 $8.93 $1,873,229.97 06/16/2025 Coliseum Capital Management, LLC 651,588 $10.10 $6,580,892.88 06/24/2025 Coliseum Capital Management, LLC 423,428 $10.03 $4,245,197.02 07/29/2025 Coliseum Capital Management, LLC 1,312,087 $11.28 $14,803,882.66 08/05/2025 Coliseum Capital Management, LLC 242,683 $10.68 $2,591,344.67 08/08/2025 Bracken Darrell Director 22,412 $11.15 $249,999.71 08/08/2025 Saori Casey Chief Financial Officer 22,727 $10.94 $248,687.92 08/08/2025 Julius Genachowski Director 22,850 $10.95 $250,205.21 08/08/2025 Thomas Conrad Chief Executive Officer 92,300 $11.10 $1,024,299.25 08/08/2025 Coliseum Capital Management, LLC 182,406 $10.79 $1,968,327.66

The chart below shows where SONO has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, SONO shares are changing hands at $15.87/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

