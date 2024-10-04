Insiders Were Right: SAIC Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Friday, shares of Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC) touched a new 52-week high of $145.97/share. That's a 39.72% rise, or $41.5 per share from the 52-week low of $104.47 set back on 10/06/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased SAIC stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, SAIC has seen 7 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/12/2024 Toni Townes-whitley Chief Executive Officer 3,000 $125.96 $377,894.17 04/12/2024 Vincent P. Difronzo EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands 795 $126.04 $100,201.56 04/12/2024 Hilary Hageman EVP General Counsel, Secretary 100 $125.75 $12,575.00 06/10/2024 Prabu Natarajan EVP, Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $114.85 $229,700.00 06/24/2024 Vincent P. Difronzo EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands 215 $116.72 $25,094.80 07/03/2024 Srinivas Attili EVP, Civilian 100 $117.00 $11,699.70 07/10/2024 James Joshua Jackson EVP, Army 400 $114.28 $45,710.24 07/12/2024 Michelle A. O'hara EVP, CHRO 1,000 $118.00 $118,000.00

The chart below shows where SAIC has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Friday, SAIC shares are changing hands at $144.06/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

