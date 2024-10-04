Insiders Were Right: SAIC Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Friday, shares of Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC) touched a new 52-week high of $145.97/share. That's a 39.72% rise, or $41.5 per share from the 52-week low of $104.47 set back on 10/06/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased SAIC stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.
Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, SAIC has seen 7 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/12/2024
|Toni Townes-whitley
|Chief Executive Officer
|3,000
|$125.96
|$377,894.17
|04/12/2024
|Vincent P. Difronzo
|EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands
|795
|$126.04
|$100,201.56
|04/12/2024
|Hilary Hageman
|EVP General Counsel, Secretary
|100
|$125.75
|$12,575.00
|06/10/2024
|Prabu Natarajan
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|2,000
|$114.85
|$229,700.00
|06/24/2024
|Vincent P. Difronzo
|EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands
|215
|$116.72
|$25,094.80
|07/03/2024
|Srinivas Attili
|EVP, Civilian
|100
|$117.00
|$11,699.70
|07/10/2024
|James Joshua Jackson
|EVP, Army
|400
|$114.28
|$45,710.24
|07/12/2024
|Michelle A. O'hara
|EVP, CHRO
|1,000
|$118.00
|$118,000.00
The chart below shows where SAIC has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.
In afternoon trading on Friday, SAIC shares are changing hands at $144.06/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.
