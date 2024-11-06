Insiders Were Right: NSC Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) touched a new 52-week high of $277.60/share. That's a 44.19% rise, or $85.07 per share from the 52-week low of $192.53 set back on 11/06/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased NSC stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, NSC has seen 6 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/30/2024 John C. Huffard Jr. Director 3,398 $219.92 $747,288.16 05/29/2024 Richard H. Anderson Director 1,000 $221.00 $221,000.00 05/29/2024 Gilbert H. Lamphere Director 680 $219.77 $149,446.39 05/29/2024 Claude Mongeau Director 5,650 $221.00 $1,248,650.00 05/30/2024 Thomas Colm Kelleher Director 2,282 $219.96 $501,957.90 06/03/2024 Sameh Fahmy Director 2,000 $222.18 $444,354.55 06/14/2024 Sameh Fahmy Director 2,000 $219.25 $438,500.00 07/29/2024 Richard H. Anderson Director 2,000 $247.48 $494,960.00 08/02/2024 Sameh Fahmy Director 1,000 $244.10 $244,096.70 10/24/2024 Sameh Fahmy Director 1,000 $255.00 $255,000.00 10/24/2024 Richard H. Anderson Director 1,000 $257.85 $257,850.00

The chart below shows where NSC has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, NSC shares are changing hands at $276.00/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

