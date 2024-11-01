Insiders Were Right: MRVL Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Friday, shares of Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) touched a new 52-week high of $87.28/share. That's a 88.39% rise, or $40.95 per share from the 52-week low of $46.33 set back on 11/01/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased MRVL stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, MRVL has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/24/2024 Daniel Durn Director 1,425 $70.21 $100,049.25 10/14/2024 Matthew J. Murphy Chairman of the Board and CEO 13,000 $77.63 $1,009,190.00

The chart below shows where MRVL has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Friday, MRVL shares are changing hands at $85.28/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

Also see:

 Past Earnings

 Institutional Holders of ASA

 OSK Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.