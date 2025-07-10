Insiders Were Right: LUV Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Thursday, shares of Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) touched a new 52-week high of $37.20/share. That's a 57.76% rise, or $13.62 per share from the 52-week low of $23.58 set back on 08/05/2024. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased LUV stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, LUV has seen 8 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/30/2025 Lisa M. Atherton Director 118 $31.28 $3,691.04 03/12/2025 C. David Cush Director 5,000 $30.03 $150,150.00 03/13/2025 Patricia A. Watson Director 3,268 $30.58 $99,935.44 03/13/2025 Christopher P. Reynolds Director 3,258 $30.68 $99,955.44 03/14/2025 Sarah Feinberg Director 500 $31.48 $15,740.00 04/28/2025 David P. Hess Director 7,500 $26.52 $198,900.00 04/29/2025 Pierre R. Breber Director 10,000 $26.89 $268,876.97 04/30/2025 Gregg A. Saretsky Director 3,670 $27.29 $100,168.98

The chart below shows where LUV has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Thursday, LUV shares are changing hands at $37.24/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

