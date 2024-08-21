Insiders Were Right: HRTG Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRTG) touched a new 52-week high of $15.43/share. That's a 260.51% rise, or $11.15 per share from the 52-week low of $4.28 set back on 09/07/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased HRTG stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.
Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, HRTG has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2024
|Paul L. Whiting
|20,000
|$8.14
|$162,800.00
|05/06/2024
|Ernie J. Garateix
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$8.20
|$82,000.00
|05/28/2024
|Paul L. Whiting
|5,000
|$7.74
|$38,700.00
|08/09/2024
|Ernie J. Garateix
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,000
|$8.59
|$42,950.00
|08/16/2024
|Richard A. Widdicombe
|Director
|4,437
|$14.55
|$64,558.35
The chart below shows where HRTG has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.
In afternoon trading on Wednesday, HRTG shares are changing hands at $15.00/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.
