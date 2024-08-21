Insiders Were Right: HRTG Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRTG) touched a new 52-week high of $15.43/share. That's a 260.51% rise, or $11.15 per share from the 52-week low of $4.28 set back on 09/07/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased HRTG stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, HRTG has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/14/2024 Paul L. Whiting 20,000 $8.14 $162,800.00 05/06/2024 Ernie J. Garateix Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $8.20 $82,000.00 05/28/2024 Paul L. Whiting 5,000 $7.74 $38,700.00 08/09/2024 Ernie J. Garateix Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $8.59 $42,950.00 08/16/2024 Richard A. Widdicombe Director 4,437 $14.55 $64,558.35

The chart below shows where HRTG has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, HRTG shares are changing hands at $15.00/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

Also see:

 WBIG Videos

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PRDO

 SPGI Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.