Insiders Were Right: GEL Makes New 52-Week High

March 26, 2025 — 01:06 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL) touched a new 52-week high of $16.44/share. That's a 66.73% rise, or $6.58 per share from the 52-week low of $9.86 set back on 12/20/2024. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased GEL stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, GEL has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/08/2024 Ryan S. Sims President & Chief Comm Officer 1,000 $11.25 $11,250.00
03/13/2025 Ryan S. Sims President & Chief Comm Officer 1,000 $12.95 $12,945.00
03/25/2025 Garland G. Gaspard Senior Vice President 5,016 $15.96 $80,030.28

The chart below shows where GEL has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Genesis Energy L.P. Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, GEL shares are changing hands at $15.98/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

