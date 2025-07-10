Insiders Were Right: DK Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Thursday, shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) touched a new 52-week high of $26.49/share. That's a 140.16% rise, or $15.46 per share from the 52-week low of $11.03 set back on 04/04/2025. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased DK stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, DK has seen 4 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/10/2025 Avigal Soreq President & CEO 715 $13.95 $9,974.25 03/12/2025 Ezra Uzi Yemin Chairman 5,085 $14.50 $73,738.60 03/11/2025 Mark Wayne Hobbs EVP, Chief Financial Officer 2,800 $13.70 $38,357.20 03/12/2025 Richard J. Marcogliese Director 1,540 $14.58 $22,457.94 03/13/2025 Ezra Uzi Yemin Chairman 5,240 $14.52 $76,058.60 03/14/2025 Ezra Uzi Yemin Chairman 4,875 $15.40 $75,064.27

The chart below shows where DK has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Thursday, DK shares are changing hands at $26.38/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

