Markets
DK

Insiders Were Right: DK Makes New 52-Week High

July 10, 2025 — 01:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) touched a new 52-week high of $26.49/share. That's a 140.16% rise, or $15.46 per share from the 52-week low of $11.03 set back on 04/04/2025. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased DK stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, DK has seen 4 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/10/2025 Avigal Soreq President & CEO 715 $13.95 $9,974.25
03/12/2025 Ezra Uzi Yemin Chairman 5,085 $14.50 $73,738.60
03/11/2025 Mark Wayne Hobbs EVP, Chief Financial Officer 2,800 $13.70 $38,357.20
03/12/2025 Richard J. Marcogliese Director 1,540 $14.58 $22,457.94
03/13/2025 Ezra Uzi Yemin Chairman 5,240 $14.52 $76,058.60
03/14/2025 Ezra Uzi Yemin Chairman 4,875 $15.40 $75,064.27

The chart below shows where DK has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Delek US Holdings Inc Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Thursday, DK shares are changing hands at $26.38/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

Also see:

 Preferred Stocks By Industry
 BUR market cap history
 SHLM Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stocks By Industry-> BUR market cap history-> SHLM Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.