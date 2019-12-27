Insiders Were Right: SPN Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Friday, shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (Symbol: SPN) touched a new 52-week high of $6.04/share. That's a 8528.57% rise, or $5.97 per share from the 52-week low of $0.07 set back on 09/06/2019. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased SPN stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, SPN has seen 9 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/26/2019 James M. Funk Director 50,000 $0.83 $41,430.00 07/29/2019 Westervelt T. Ballard Jr. EVP, CFO & Treasurer 15,000 $0.68 $10,204.50 09/27/2019 James W. Spexarth Chief Accounting Officer 100,000 $0.09 $8,690.00 09/30/2019 Michael McShane Director 1,000,000 $0.14 $143,600.00 09/30/2019 William B. Masters Executive VP & General Counsel 100,000 $0.16 $16,490.00 09/27/2019 Brian K. Moore Executive Vice President 1,000,000 $0.09 $92,300.00 09/30/2019 Terence E. Hall Director 700,000 $0.13 $92,610.00 09/30/2019 Westervelt T. Ballard Jr. EVP, CFO & Treasurer 250,002 $0.09 $23,584.17 09/30/2019 David D. Dunlap President and CEO 700,000 $0.15 $108,500.00 10/01/2019 Peter D. Kinnear Director 500,001 $0.32 $161,600.32 12/23/2019 Westervelt T. Ballard Jr. EVP, CFO & Treasurer 20,000 $4.77 $95,395.00

The chart below shows where SPN has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Friday, SPN shares are changing hands at $5.15/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

