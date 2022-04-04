Markets
KMI

Insiders Were Right: KMI Makes New 52-Week High

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) touched a new 52-week high of $19.35/share. That's a 28.91% rise, or $4.34 per share from the 52-week low of $15.01 set back on 12/20/2021. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased KMI stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, KMI has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/08/2021 Robert F. Vagt Director 6,000 $16.34 $98,016.00
12/08/2021 Deborah Macdonald Director 10,000 $16.24 $162,400.00
12/08/2021 Gary Hultquist Director 13,000 $16.27 $211,497.00

The chart below shows where KMI has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Kinder Morgan Inc. Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Monday, KMI shares are changing hands at $19.23/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KMI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular