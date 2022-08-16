Insiders Were Right: HUBG Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG) touched a new 52-week high of $89.61/share. That's a 47.36% rise, or $28.8 per share from the 52-week low of $60.81 set back on 04/11/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased HUBG stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.
Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, HUBG has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.
Purchased
Insider
Title
Shares
Price/Share
Value
08/09/2022
David P. Yeager
Chairman & CEO
156,820
$104.99
$16,464,531.80
08/09/2022
Phillip D. Yeager
President, COO
28,339
$104.99
$2,975,311.61
08/11/2022
Gary Yablon
Director
5,000
$85.60
$428,000.00
The chart below shows where HUBG has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.
In afternoon trading on Tuesday, HUBG shares are changing hands at $88.19/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.
