Insiders Were Right: GOSS Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (Symbol: GOSS) touched a new 52-week high of $14.48/share. That's a 156.74% rise, or $8.84 per share from the 52-week low of $5.64 set back on 06/16/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased GOSS stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, GOSS has seen 4 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/15/2022 Faheem Hasnain President & CEO 138,696 $7.21 $999,998.16 07/15/2022 Bryan Giraudo COO/CFO 13,869 $7.21 $99,995.49 07/15/2022 Waage Christian EVP, Tech Ops and Admin 6,934 $7.21 $49,994.14 07/15/2022 Laura Carter Chief Scientific Officer 6,934 $7.21 $49,994.14

The chart below shows where GOSS has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, GOSS shares are changing hands at $14.24/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

