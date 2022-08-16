Insiders Were Right: GOSS Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (Symbol: GOSS) touched a new 52-week high of $14.48/share. That's a 156.74% rise, or $8.84 per share from the 52-week low of $5.64 set back on 06/16/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased GOSS stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.
Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, GOSS has seen 4 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.
Purchased
Insider
Title
Shares
Price/Share
Value
07/15/2022
Faheem Hasnain
President & CEO
138,696
$7.21
$999,998.16
07/15/2022
Bryan Giraudo
COO/CFO
13,869
$7.21
$99,995.49
07/15/2022
Waage Christian
EVP, Tech Ops and Admin
6,934
$7.21
$49,994.14
07/15/2022
Laura Carter
Chief Scientific Officer
6,934
$7.21
$49,994.14
The chart below shows where GOSS has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.
In afternoon trading on Tuesday, GOSS shares are changing hands at $14.24/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.
