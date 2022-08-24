Insiders Were Right: ET Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET) touched a new 52-week high of $12.49/share. That's a 56.91% rise, or $4.53 per share from the 52-week low of $7.96 set back on 12/06/2021. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased ET stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, ET has seen 4 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/06/2022 Michael K. Grimm Director 504,600 $11.21 $5,657,026.00 07/15/2022 Richard D. Brannon Director 137,680 $9.69 $1,334,660.14 08/09/2022 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 1,591,092 $10.94 $17,406,546.48 08/08/2022 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 1,158,908 $10.93 $12,666,864.44 08/15/2022 Bradford D. Whitehurst CFO 10,000 $11.50 $115,000.00

The chart below shows where ET has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, ET shares are changing hands at $12.36/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.