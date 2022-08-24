Insiders Were Right: ET Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET) touched a new 52-week high of $12.49/share. That's a 56.91% rise, or $4.53 per share from the 52-week low of $7.96 set back on 12/06/2021. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased ET stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.
Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, ET has seen 4 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.
Purchased
Insider
Title
Shares
Price/Share
Value
04/06/2022
Michael K. Grimm
Director
504,600
$11.21
$5,657,026.00
07/15/2022
Richard D. Brannon
Director
137,680
$9.69
$1,334,660.14
08/09/2022
Kelcy L. Warren
Executive Chairman
1,591,092
$10.94
$17,406,546.48
08/08/2022
Kelcy L. Warren
Executive Chairman
1,158,908
$10.93
$12,666,864.44
08/15/2022
Bradford D. Whitehurst
CFO
10,000
$11.50
$115,000.00
The chart below shows where ET has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.
In afternoon trading on Wednesday, ET shares are changing hands at $12.36/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: $2 Trillion Options Expiration Closes Out a Relatively Calm Week
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting
- Daily Markets: After Fed Minutes, Markets Turn Back to Retail Earnings