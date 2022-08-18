Insiders Were Right: ED Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Thursday, shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) touched a new 52-week high of $101.31/share. That's a 41.65% rise, or $29.79 per share from the 52-week low of $71.52 set back on 10/04/2021. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased ED stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.
Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, ED has seen 10 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.
Purchased
Insider
Title
Shares
Price/Share
Value
03/01/2022
Timothy Cawley
Chairman, President & CEO
80
$86.09
$6,887.20
03/15/2022
Joseph Miller
VP & Controller
1
$90.41
$84.80
03/31/2022
Gurudatta D. Nadkarni
VP, Strategic Planning
102
$94.68
$9,672.41
03/31/2022
Stuart Nachmias
President & CEO CET
18
$94.68
$1,751.20
03/31/2022
Joseph Miller
VP & Controller
10
$94.68
$993.76
03/31/2022
Matthew Ketschke
President CECONY
7
$94.68
$655.00
03/31/2022
Robert N. Hoglund
SVP & CFO
129
$94.68
$12,234.27
03/31/2022
Deneen L. Donnley
SVP and General Counsel
34
$94.68
$3,245.44
03/31/2022
Timothy Cawley
Director, President, CEO
65
$94.68
$6,151.93
03/31/2022
Bastide Lore de la
SVP, Utility Shared Services
11
$94.68
$1,046.68
05/02/2022
Timothy Cawley
Chairman, President & CEO
80
$93.61
$7,488.80
04/30/2022
Bastide Lore de la
SVP, Utility Shared Services
4
$92.74
$333.34
04/30/2022
Timothy Cawley
Director, President, CEO
25
$92.74
$2,315.53
04/30/2022
Deneen L. Donnley
SVP and General Counsel
25
$92.74
$2,313.31
04/30/2022
Robert N. Hoglund
SVP & CFO
25
$92.74
$2,314.79
04/30/2022
Matthew Ketschke
President CECONY
1
$92.74
$111.10
04/30/2022
Joseph Miller
VP & Controller
2
$92.74
$222.21
04/30/2022
Stuart Nachmias
President & CEO CET
7
$92.74
$666.62
04/30/2022
Gurudatta D. Nadkarni
VP, Strategic Planning
22
$92.74
$2,078.86
04/30/2022
Robert Sanchez
President & CEO, O&R
25
$92.74
$2,311.08
06/01/2022
Timothy Cawley
Chairman, President & CEO
80
$99.33
$7,946.40
05/31/2022
Robert Sanchez
President & CEO, O&R
23
$99.26
$2,311.07
05/31/2022
Gurudatta D. Nadkarni
VP, Strategic Planning
21
$99.26
$2,078.90
05/31/2022
Stuart Nachmias
President & CEO CET
7
$99.26
$666.63
05/31/2022
Joseph Miller
VP & Controller
2
$99.26
$222.24
05/31/2022
Matthew Ketschke
President CECONY
1
$99.26
$111.07
05/31/2022
Robert N. Hoglund
SVP & CFO
23
$99.26
$2,314.84
05/31/2022
Deneen L. Donnley
SVP and General Counsel
23
$99.26
$2,313.35
05/31/2022
Bastide Lore de la
SVP, Utility Shared Services
3
$99.26
$333.32
06/15/2022
Joseph Miller
VP & Controller
1
$89.27
$85.61
06/30/2022
Timothy Cawley
Chairman, President & CEO
66
$95.10
$6,254.54
06/30/2022
Bastide Lore de la
SVP, Utility Shared Services
11
$95.10
$1,062.93
06/30/2022
Deneen L. Donnley
SVP and General Counsel
35
$95.10
$3,321.18
06/30/2022
Robert N. Hoglund
SVP & CFO
130
$95.10
$12,393.24
06/30/2022
Joseph Miller
VP & Controller
11
$95.10
$1,007.30
06/30/2022
Stuart Nachmias
President & CEO CET
19
$95.10
$1,780.56
06/30/2022
Gurudatta D. Nadkarni
VP, Strategic Planning
103
$95.10
$9,803.00
06/30/2022
Nancy Shannon
SVP
5
$95.10
$444.40
07/31/2022
Nancy Shannon
SVP Utility Shared Services
4
$99.27
$444.43
07/31/2022
Robert Sanchez
President & CEO, O&R
23
$99.27
$2,311.10
07/31/2022
Gurudatta D. Nadkarni
VP, Strategic Planning
21
$99.27
$2,078.91
07/31/2022
Stuart Nachmias
President & CEO CET
7
$99.27
$666.70
07/31/2022
Joseph Miller
VP & Controller
2
$99.27
$222.27
07/31/2022
Matthew Ketschke
President CECONY
1
$99.27
$111.08
07/31/2022
Robert N. Hoglund
SVP & CFO
23
$99.27
$2,314.78
07/31/2022
Deneen L. Donnley
SVP and General Counsel
23
$99.27
$2,313.39
07/31/2022
Timothy Cawley
Chairman, President, CEO
23
$99.27
$2,315.57
08/01/2022
Timothy Cawley
Chairman, President & CEO
80
$99.03
$7,922.40
The chart below shows where ED has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.
In afternoon trading on Thursday, ED shares are changing hands at $100.67/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.
