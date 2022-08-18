Insiders Were Right: ED Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Thursday, shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) touched a new 52-week high of $101.31/share. That's a 41.65% rise, or $29.79 per share from the 52-week low of $71.52 set back on 10/04/2021. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased ED stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, ED has seen 10 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/01/2022 Timothy Cawley Chairman, President & CEO 80 $86.09 $6,887.20 03/15/2022 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 1 $90.41 $84.80 03/31/2022 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 102 $94.68 $9,672.41 03/31/2022 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 18 $94.68 $1,751.20 03/31/2022 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 10 $94.68 $993.76 03/31/2022 Matthew Ketschke President CECONY 7 $94.68 $655.00 03/31/2022 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 129 $94.68 $12,234.27 03/31/2022 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 34 $94.68 $3,245.44 03/31/2022 Timothy Cawley Director, President, CEO 65 $94.68 $6,151.93 03/31/2022 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 11 $94.68 $1,046.68 05/02/2022 Timothy Cawley Chairman, President & CEO 80 $93.61 $7,488.80 04/30/2022 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 4 $92.74 $333.34 04/30/2022 Timothy Cawley Director, President, CEO 25 $92.74 $2,315.53 04/30/2022 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 25 $92.74 $2,313.31 04/30/2022 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 25 $92.74 $2,314.79 04/30/2022 Matthew Ketschke President CECONY 1 $92.74 $111.10 04/30/2022 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 2 $92.74 $222.21 04/30/2022 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 7 $92.74 $666.62 04/30/2022 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 22 $92.74 $2,078.86 04/30/2022 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 25 $92.74 $2,311.08 06/01/2022 Timothy Cawley Chairman, President & CEO 80 $99.33 $7,946.40 05/31/2022 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 23 $99.26 $2,311.07 05/31/2022 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 21 $99.26 $2,078.90 05/31/2022 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 7 $99.26 $666.63 05/31/2022 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 2 $99.26 $222.24 05/31/2022 Matthew Ketschke President CECONY 1 $99.26 $111.07 05/31/2022 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 23 $99.26 $2,314.84 05/31/2022 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 23 $99.26 $2,313.35 05/31/2022 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 3 $99.26 $333.32 06/15/2022 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 1 $89.27 $85.61 06/30/2022 Timothy Cawley Chairman, President & CEO 66 $95.10 $6,254.54 06/30/2022 Bastide Lore de la SVP, Utility Shared Services 11 $95.10 $1,062.93 06/30/2022 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 35 $95.10 $3,321.18 06/30/2022 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 130 $95.10 $12,393.24 06/30/2022 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 11 $95.10 $1,007.30 06/30/2022 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 19 $95.10 $1,780.56 06/30/2022 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 103 $95.10 $9,803.00 06/30/2022 Nancy Shannon SVP 5 $95.10 $444.40 07/31/2022 Nancy Shannon SVP Utility Shared Services 4 $99.27 $444.43 07/31/2022 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 23 $99.27 $2,311.10 07/31/2022 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 21 $99.27 $2,078.91 07/31/2022 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 7 $99.27 $666.70 07/31/2022 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 2 $99.27 $222.27 07/31/2022 Matthew Ketschke President CECONY 1 $99.27 $111.08 07/31/2022 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 23 $99.27 $2,314.78 07/31/2022 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 23 $99.27 $2,313.39 07/31/2022 Timothy Cawley Chairman, President, CEO 23 $99.27 $2,315.57 08/01/2022 Timothy Cawley Chairman, President & CEO 80 $99.03 $7,922.40

The chart below shows where ED has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Thursday, ED shares are changing hands at $100.67/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

