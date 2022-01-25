Insiders sold Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) stock at a low of US$147 , meanwhile current prices stay relatively expensive at US$150

Waste Management, Inc.'s (NYSE:WM) value has fallen 3.6% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$89k worth of stock over the last year have had less success. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$147 is still below the current share price.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Waste Management Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Victoria Holt, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$89k worth of shares at a price of US$147 each. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$150, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 3.1% of Victoria Holt's stake.

Waste Management insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:WM Insider Trading Volume January 25th 2022

Insider Ownership of Waste Management

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Waste Management insiders own about US$96m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Waste Management Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Waste Management shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Waste Management in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Waste Management that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

