Insiders sold US$789k worth of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) stock last year, could be a warning sign to watch out for

While Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 4.1%, they need remain vigilant. The fact that insiders chose to dispose of US$789k worth of stock in the past 12 months even though prices were relatively low could be indicative of some anticipated weakness.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Comerica Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, James Weber, for US$285k worth of shares, at about US$75.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$97.03, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 20% of James Weber's holding.

Insiders in Comerica didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CMA Insider Trading Volume February 7th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.5% of Comerica shares, worth about US$60m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Comerica Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Comerica shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Comerica insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Comerica. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Comerica that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

