Insiders sold US$6.5m worth of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) stock last year, could be a warning sign to watch out for

Despite a 8.0% gain in Calix, Inc.'s (NYSE:CALX) stock price this week, shareholders shouldn't let up. In spite of the relatively cheap prices, insiders made the decision to sell US$6.5m worth of stock in the last 12 months. This could be a warning indicator of vulnerabilities in the future.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Calix

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Kevin DeNuccio, for US$3.1m worth of shares, at about US$31.90 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$60.78. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 46% of Kevin DeNuccio's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Calix shares, than buying. The sellers received a price of around US$29.68, on average. We don't gain confidence from insider selling below the recent share price. But we wouldn't put too much weight on the insider selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CALX Insider Trading Volume October 29th 2021

I will like Calix better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Calix Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Calix. In total, insiders sold US$1.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Calix Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Calix insiders own 12% of the company, worth about US$470m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Calix Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Calix makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Calix you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

But note: Calix may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.