Insiders sold US$6.3m worth of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) stock last year, could be a warning sign to watch out for

While CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 4.6%, they shouldn't let their guards down. In spite of the relatively cheap prices, insiders made the decision to sell US$6.3m worth of stock in the last 12 months. This could be a warning indicator of vulnerabilities in the future.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CarMax

The Independent Director, Ronald Blaylock, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$132 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$142, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 68% of Ronald Blaylock's holding.

In the last year CarMax insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:KMX Insider Trading Volume October 22nd 2021

Does CarMax Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. CarMax insiders own about US$88m worth of shares. That equates to 0.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CarMax Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no CarMax insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of CarMax insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - CarMax has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

