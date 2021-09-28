Insiders sold US$5.4m worth of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) stock last year, could be a warning sign to watch out for

While it’s been a great week for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) shareholders after stock gained 6.2%, they should consider it with a grain of salt. Even though stock prices were relatively low, insiders elected to sell US$5.4m worth of stock in the last year, which could indicate some expected downturn.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Walker & Dunlop Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman & CEO, William Walker, sold US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$102 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$115, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 1.2% of William Walker's stake.

In the last year Walker & Dunlop insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:WD Insider Trading Volume September 28th 2021

Does Walker & Dunlop Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Walker & Dunlop insiders own 7.8% of the company, currently worth about US$286m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Walker & Dunlop Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Walker & Dunlop insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Walker & Dunlop insiders selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Walker & Dunlop.

