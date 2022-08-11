Insiders sold US$4.8m worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) stock last year, could be a warning sign to watch out for

Despite a 5.4% gain in The Progressive Corporation's (NYSE:PGR) stock price this week, shareholders shouldn't let up. Even though stock prices were relatively low, insiders elected to sell US$4.8m worth of stock in the last year, which could indicate some expected downturn.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Progressive

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, M. Charney, sold US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$95.89 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$121). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 20% of M. Charney's holding.

Insiders in Progressive didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:PGR Insider Trading Volume August 11th 2022

Does Progressive Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Progressive insiders own about US$224m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Progressive Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Progressive insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Progressive you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

