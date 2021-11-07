Insiders sold US$4.3m worth of Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) stock last year, could be a warning sign to watch out for

While Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 7.7%, they shouldn't let their guards down. In spite of the relatively cheap prices, insiders made the decision to sell US$4.3m worth of stock in the last 12 months. This could be a warning indicator of vulnerabilities in the future.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Clarus

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Chairman, Warren Kanders, for US$1.9m worth of shares, at about US$17.62 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$29.70). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 2.8% of Warren Kanders's holding.

Clarus insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CLAR Insider Trading Volume November 7th 2021

Does Clarus Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Clarus insiders own about US$223m worth of shares (which is 21% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Clarus Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Clarus shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Clarus insiders selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Clarus that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

