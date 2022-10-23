Insiders sold US$4.1m worth of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) stock last year, could be a warning sign to watch out for

While it’s been a great week for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) shareholders after stock gained 4.5%, they should consider it with a grain of salt. In spite of the relatively cheap prices, insiders made the decision to sell US$4.1m worth of stock in the last 12 months. This could be a warning indicator of vulnerabilities in the future.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Stride

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Nathaniel Davis, sold US$4.1m worth of shares at a price of US$39.06 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$46.56, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 9.6% of Nathaniel Davis's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Nathaniel Davis.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Stride insiders own 6.5% of the company, worth about US$125m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Stride Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Stride shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Stride insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Stride.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

