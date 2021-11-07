Insiders sold US$2.5m worth of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) stock last year, could be a warning sign to watch out for

Despite a 17% gain in DiamondRock Hospitality Company's (NYSE:DRH) stock price this week, shareholders shouldn't let up. The fact that insiders chose to dispose of US$2.5m worth of stock in the past 12 months even though prices were relatively low could be indicative of some anticipated weakness.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DiamondRock Hospitality

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder, Mark Brugger, sold US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$10.11 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$10.54). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 8.5% of Mark Brugger's stake.

Insiders in DiamondRock Hospitality didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:DRH Insider Trading Volume November 7th 2021

Does DiamondRock Hospitality Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that DiamondRock Hospitality insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about US$34m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About DiamondRock Hospitality Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded DiamondRock Hospitality shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of DiamondRock Hospitality insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing DiamondRock Hospitality. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in DiamondRock Hospitality.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

