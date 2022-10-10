Insiders sold US$2.0m worth of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) stock last year, could be a warning sign to watch out for

While Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 3.3%, they need remain vigilant. Although prices were relatively low, insiders chose to sell US$2.0m worth of stock in the past 12 months. This could be a sign of impending weakness.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Corcept Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Business Officer & Secretary, Gary Robb, for US$1.3m worth of shares, at about US$26.06 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$26.48). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 43% of Gary Robb's holding. Gary Robb was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Gary Robb divested 85.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$23.38. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Corcept Therapeutics Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Corcept Therapeutics shares. In total, Chief Business Officer & Secretary Gary Robb sold US$1.3m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Corcept Therapeutics

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Corcept Therapeutics insiders own 11% of the company, currently worth about US$314m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Corcept Therapeutics Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Corcept Therapeutics is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Corcept Therapeutics. While conducting our analysis, we found that Corcept Therapeutics has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

Of course Corcept Therapeutics may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.