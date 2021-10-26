Insiders sold US$14m worth of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) stock last year, could be a warning sign to watch out for

While it’s been a great week for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) shareholders after stock gained 4.3%, they should consider it with a grain of salt. Although prices were relatively low, insiders chose to sell US$14m worth of stock in the past 12 months. This could be a sign of impending weakness.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Assured Guaranty

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Deputy Chairman, Dominic Frederico, sold US$5.2m worth of shares at a price of US$44.50 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$55.25, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 7.5% of Dominic Frederico's holding.

Assured Guaranty insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AGO Insider Trading Volume October 26th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Assured Guaranty insiders own 5.3% of the company, worth about US$212m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Assured Guaranty Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Assured Guaranty insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Assured Guaranty you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

