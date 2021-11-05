Insiders sold US$1.7m worth of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) stock last year, could be a warning sign to watch out for

While Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 3.6%, they shouldn't let their guards down. The fact that insiders chose to dispose of US$1.7m worth of stock in the past 12 months even though prices were relatively low could be indicative of some anticipated weakness.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Primerica Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & COO, Gregory Pitts, sold US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$163 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$174. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 43% of Gregory Pitts's holding.

Insiders in Primerica didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:PRI Insider Trading Volume November 5th 2021

Insider Ownership of Primerica

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Primerica insiders own about US$41m worth of shares. That equates to 0.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Primerica Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Primerica shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Primerica insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Primerica you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



