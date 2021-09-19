Insiders sold Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) stock at a low of US$35.69 , meanwhile current prices stay relatively expensive at US$36.40

Edgewell Personal Care Company's (NYSE:EPC) value has fallen 4.7% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$145k worth of stock over the last year have had less success. Given that the average selling price of US$35.69 is still lower than the current share price, insiders would probably have been better off keeping their shares.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Edgewell Personal Care

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Growth & Innovation Officer, Anne-Sophie Gaget, sold US$145k worth of shares at a price of US$35.69 per share. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$36.40, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 55% of Anne-Sophie Gaget's holding. Anne-Sophie Gaget was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:EPC Insider Trading Volume September 19th 2021

Insider Ownership of Edgewell Personal Care

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Edgewell Personal Care insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$10m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Edgewell Personal Care Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Edgewell Personal Care insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Edgewell Personal Care in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Edgewell Personal Care has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

